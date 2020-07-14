17th Street Bridge to potentially be dedicated to former representative

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 17th Street Bridge could soon have a new name attached to it.



Representative Lou Schmitt announced his bill to dedicate the bridge over I-99 in Logan Township as the honorable Richard A. Geist Memorial Bridge. The bill passed the house and will now wait approval from the senate.

Former Representative Rick Geist, who was born and raised in Altoona, represented the 79th District in the state house from 1979 – 2012. He passed away last year.

I think it’s especially fitting that motorists traveling on I-99 who take the 17th Street exit will approach his beloved Altoona by way of crossing over the honorable Richard A. Geist Memorial Bridge. Representative Lou Schmitt

The bill now goes to the senate for consideration.