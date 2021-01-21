$150k Powerball ticket sold in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A $150k winning Powerball ticket was sold in Blair County on Jan. 20.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, without the Power Play option that the participant used, the ticket would have been worth $50k. It was sold at the Sheetz on 405 E. 25th Ave. in Altoona.

That Sheetz location earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

“Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office,” the Pennsylvania Lottery said in a news release.

The single $730 million Powerball ticket was sold in Maryland on Wednesday.