15 local students receive scholarship grants

HUNTINGDON, Pa. – Fifteen high school seniors have recently been awarded $1,000 scholarships from Valley Rural Electric Cooperative.

The co-op’s ‘Brighter Future Scholarship Program’ was established in 2010 to assist eligible students who are co-op members or their dependents. Since its start, Valley has awarded nearly $210,000 in scholarship grants.

The money to finance this initiative comes from unclaimed capital credits refunds that previously had to be turned over to the state treasury. But thanks to the efforts of the cooperative’s political advocates, these resources can now be kept in co-op communities and used to assist consumers facing financial hardships, to support civic organizations and to fund educational programs.

The following 12 public high school seniors received scholarships from Valley REC:

Bedford County: Tussey Mountain High School – Brittany A. Chadwick of James Creek, daughter of Annette and Darrin Chadwick, attending Juniata College.

Blair County: Central High School – Madeline P. Metzler of Martinsburg, daughter of Marshall and Holly Metzler, attending Lock Haven University; and Alyssa M. Reed of Roaring Spring, daughter of Jamie and Travis Dunmire, attending Juniata College; Claysburg-Kimmel High School – Olivia P. Locke of Portage, daughter of Darron and Melissa Locke, attending Penn State University; Hollidaysburg Area Senior High School – Alexandria B. Auerbeck and Alycia B. Auerbeck, daughters of David and Tracy Auerbeck of Hollidaysburg, both attending Penn State University.

Fulton County: McConnellsburg High School – Rebecca M. Wenschhof of Needmore, daughter of Ed and Lisa Wenschhof, attending Shippensburg University.

Huntingdon County: Huntingdon Area High School – Rachael E. Gwinn of James Creek, daughter of Allen and Heather Gwinn, attending Lebanon Valley College; and Sean T. McLaughlin of Petersburg, son of Laurie and Mark McLaughlin, attending Northland College; Mount Union Area High School – Alexis J. Danish of Shirleysburg, daughter of Joe and Keli Danish, attending Penn State University; Southern Huntingdon County High School – Mikara G. Anderson of Three Springs, daughter of Gerald and Holly Anderson, attending Penn State University; and Brooke A. Carbaugh of Orbisonia, daughter of William & Pamela Carbaugh, attending Hope College.

In addition, Heather R. Pearson of Hollidaysburg, daughter of Mark and Fiona Pearson, a 2019 graduate of Grier School planning to attend Oberlin College and Conservatory, was selected to receive a Brighter Future scholarship.

Two high school graduates from previous years also received scholarships from Valley REC for the 2019-20 academic year: Brian P. McLaughlin of Petersburg, son of Mark and Laurie McLaughlin and a 2016 graduate of Huntingdon Area High School, attending Penn State University; and Kala Kanthi Mensah-Dzomley of Port Royal, daughter of Yasoda and Madhava Mensah-Dzomley and a 2016 graduate of homeschooling, attending Cornish College of the Arts.