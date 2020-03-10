$14.4 million elementary school renovation moving forward

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– The DuBois Area School Board awarded five construction bids at this month’s meeting for the renovation and expansion of Wasson Elementary School.

The renovation and expansion is planned to include eight new classrooms, reconfiguration of the floor plan, updates to the interior and exterior, security upgrades and more.

The entire project is estimated to cost $14.4 million.

Preliminary construction is expected to begin at the end of the month.

The new classrooms addition will be contructed this summer.

The entire project will be done in phases and should be finished by the start of the 2021-2022 school year.