ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Do you like antique cars? Then this event is for you!

The Blair County Antique Auto Club is hosting it’s 13th Annual Downtown Altoona Cruise-In this Saturday, August 31st from 2 pm to 8 pm.

You can head over to 1400 11th Ave. in Altoona for live music, refreshments, and cruising around town at dusk. There will be plenty of antique cars to see plus tons of door prizes.