$138,000 in grants awarded to local schools to boost nutrition

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four Cambria County schools are getting some help to provide healthier meals for students.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded a total of $138,000 from the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program, which was created in 2004 to expand the variety of health foods available to young students.

Schools receiving the grants include; Conemaugh Valley Elementary School, Ferndale Elementary School, Greater Johnstown Elementary School and the Greater Johnstown Middle School.

The money will go towards purchasing fresh fruits and vegetables. The schools are also required to work with local partners to reduce costs.