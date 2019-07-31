At 1:30 this afternoon high winds knocked numerous trees onto route 26 in McAlevys Fort in Huntingdon County, including a large tree that took down a power line. Valley Rural Electric says the storm caused 530 units in the town to be without power.
The electric company got power back to homes within an hour.
