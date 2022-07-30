(WTAJ) — In its latest county map released on Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has 13 Pennsylvania counties scored as high COVID-19 community level areas.

After just four counties were scored high last week, nine were added in the latest map, including Clearfield, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Fulton and Franklin counties.

The commonwealth had 22,277 new COVID-19 cases this week with 116 reported deaths, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. There are 1,188 current hospitalizations for the coronavirus in the state with 42 patients on ventilators.