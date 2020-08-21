$13.6 million available for dairy industry to claim

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — $13.5 million is still available for the dairy industry and dairy farmers to claim for direct relief payments, according to Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding.

The $13.6 million comes from the $15 million funded through the CARES Act and their funded Dairy Indemnity Program.

Redding is urging those who are eligible to “not leave this money on the table.”

“Apply today and receive $1,500. It’s that easy,” Redding said.

Only 900 farms have currently applied for the $1,500 in direct relief. Any dairy farm that experienced financial loss due to discarded or displaced milk during COVID-19 may apply.

The deadline to apply is Sep. 30. The application can be found here.