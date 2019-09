MISSISSIPI (CNN) — There are now 12 vaping-related deaths in the U.S.

The latest was in mississippi.

Other deaths were previously reported in nine seperate states.

According to the centers for disease control and prevention, there are now 805 cases of lung disease associated with the use of E-cigarettes or vaping products in 46 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Experts are urging teens and adults to stop their use of E-cigarettes.