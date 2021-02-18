1,271 acres added to Rothrock State Forest

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A $3.65 million purchase just made one of Pennsylvania’s largest state forests, even bigger.

Rothrock State Forest comprises 96,975 acres of land, and now 1,271 more just got added.

The property was acquired by Clearwater Conservancy, but was previously owned by the Dry Hollow Hunting Club.

“Priorities of the numerous owners changed so the hunting club decided to put the property up for sale,” said Clearwater Conservancy’s Executive Director Deborah Nardone.

Forest District Manager Mark Potter says he’s happy the non-profit conservational organization took advantage of the opportunity.

“Forest tracts of this size do not normally come onto the market for the department to consider,” said Potter.

But with Clearwater’s mission being to protect and conserve Central Pennsylvania’s natural recourses, they didn’t want to pass it up.

“The property itself contains some of the largest remaining rare woodland habitat in Pennsylvania,” said Nardone.

Partnering up with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Clearwater was able to purchase the property. Which Nardone says was a good investment.

“It can be very expensive when large tracts of land go for development and so in Warriors Mark Township, in order to keep tax payer dollars low, preserving open space is often a better investment than it is developing land,” said Nardone.

And according to Nardone it’s all for the community to enjoy.

“DCNR invites people to come and explore the property, to hike, to bike, to hunt… horseback riding is also allowed on the property,” said Nardone.