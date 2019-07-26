CURWENSVILLE, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)–

An event this weekend will raise money to help stray animals.

Clearfield County Orphans of the Storm are holding a Petacular Flea Market.

It’s going on at the Curwensville Community Center Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The organization doesn’t have a physical shelter, but tries to help strays in other ways.

“Mainly what we do is low cost spay and neuter,” secretary Kristy Sass said. “We can help someone find homes for pets. We like to build up our funds, which is what we’re doing to try to raise money to help people with their emergency vet care.”

There will be 16 vendors, chinese auction and food.

Anyone is welcome to attend, but pets are not allowed in the building.