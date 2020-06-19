12 more counties set to go green on June 26th

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2015 file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks with members of the media at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. Many state and local governments across the country have suspended public records requirements amid the coronavirus pandemic, denying or delaying access to information that could shed light on key government decisions. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Friday, June 19th, 8 more counties moved to the Green Phase of reopening from the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes Huntingdon County, the last remaining county in our viewing area to move to green.

In addition to these 8 counties, Governor Tom Wolf announced 12 more counties that will move to the Green Phase at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, June 26th.

These counties include Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Erie, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia and Susquehanna.

When these 12 counties move on June 26th, we will have nearly every county in green. It’s a testament to the many residents and businesses that have sacrificed over the past three months to stay home and adhere to the guidance the state has provided to protect lives and livelihoods. As we begin to reopen, I urge everyone to stay alert and continue to follow social distancing to maintain the momentum of mitigation we have in place. Governor Tom Wolf



Lebanon County remains the only county not slated to move to the Green Phase. Against the advice of public health experts and orders from Gov. Wolf, Lebanon County commissioners voted 2 to 1 along party lines to prematurely reopen in late May.

Now facing an uptick in COVID-19 cases, Lebanon County is unable to move to green.

Pennsylvania continues to see a steady decline in cases, a positive indicator that its phased, measured reopening plan is working to balance public health with economic recovery.