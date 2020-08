ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — 11th Avenue will be closed between 13th and 15th Street in Altoona on Aug. 27.

The closing will be between 7-10 a.m to deliver three concrete slab monuments for the heritage plaza project.



Motorists will be able to use 11th Avenue between 12th Street and 13th Street, along with the 11th Avenue parking garage.