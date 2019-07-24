DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– The City of DuBois and American Legion Post #17 will host the American Legion State Baseball Championships for the first time.

The tournament not only recognizes the 100th anniversary of the United States American Legion– it’s a celebration of the 100th anniversary of DuBois Post #17.

Post members will be honored Saturday night at showers field right before the DuBois Legion team plays.

“We’re inviting all members of the post to come to the ball game, march onto the field, and be recognized for celebrating their 100th anniversary,” tournament director Barry Abbott said.

American Legion Baseball teams are made up of boys age 15 to 19.

Organizers say they hope this special anniversary and week of games inspires more teens to play.

“We’re looking for the community to come out, support legion ball, and also for the youth in our community to learn that there is a legion ball team,” former post commander Billie Jo Powers said.

It also adds another baseball tournament to the list of baseball events that bring people from all over to DuBois.

“We’ve got a great community here and we like to show it off from time to time,” city manager Herm Suplizio said. “So we’re excited about that and the citizens should be excited about that. This is them bringing it out here.”

Events kick off Friday, July 26 at 5 p.m. with the 56th Annual Pennsylvania American Legion Sports Hall of Fame Banquet at the DuBois Christian School.

Following the banquet, at ​8:30 p.m. at Showers Field will be the parade of Champions and live concert featuring The Ride.

On Saturday, games start at 10:10 a.m. The 7:10 p.m. game will honor DuBois Post #17 members.

Games will be played through Wednesday, July 31.