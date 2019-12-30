11-year-old boy pulled from Chicopee River dies, 10-year-old cousin still missing

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A 10-year-old boy is still missing and an 11-year-old is dead after the two boys were reported missing in Chicopee Saturday.

Police have confirmed an 11-year-old boy who was recovered from the Chicopee River Saturday has died.

Officials continue to search for missing child in Chicopee

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, Chicopee Police received a call just after 1 p.m. Saturday from the 200 block of Fuller Road for a report of two children who had gone out to play in the woods and did not return home.

During Saturday’s search, one of the two children, an 11-year-old boy of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, had been recovered from the river and was taken to Baystate Medical Center hospital. The boy was quickly flown to Boston Children’s Hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to police.

Chicopee Police continued their search Sunday for the second missing child, a 10-year-old boy, who is believed to be related to the victim.

Chicopee Fire Department, State Police, Special Emergency Response Team, K-9 Units, a dive team and drone team assisted in the search.

Officials ended their search just before 6 p.m. Sunday and will resume Monday morning.

Search suspended Monday for missing 10-year-old boy in Chicopee due to hazardous weather conditions

