(WTAJ)– Friday, March 25 marks National Medal of Honor Day and the lives of Medal of Honor recipients and local veterans were honored across two counties

In Bedford County, the Everett VFW Post is changing its name to honor two men who served in war as part of National Medal of Honor Day.

“Ellis Weicht from WW2 and Robert Hartsock from the Vietnam War, it was 53 years ago this year, that Mr. Hartsock gave his life in Vietnam,” Post Commander of the Everett VFW Post 2088 Jim Barton said.

To date, there are 3,499 recipients of the Medal Of Honor.

In Blair County, Quilts of Valor were given to 11 military veterans.

“Once a month we get together and sow quilts, and we get the opportunity to have the Veterans come together, and we’re going to give them all a quilt and honor them and thank them for their service,” Connie Shaw with Quilts of Valor said.

Shaw said the group meets the first Saturday of every month at a quilt shop to make the Quilts of Valor, it’s really an emotional time, sometimes for them because they feel like someone finally recognized them,” Shaw said.

To donate to the Quilts of Valor click here https://www.qovf.org/