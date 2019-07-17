Tackle football teams added in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — T&N Youth Sports is adding two new travel tackle football teams to the Central Tri-County Youth Football League.

There will be one team for third and fourth graders, and another for fifth and sixth graders.

Head coach and President of T&N Youth Sports, Eddie Taylor, who’s been teaching youth sports for years, says he wanted more for kids in the community.

“I felt out of place because there wasn’t flag. I was like hold up, they got tee-ball going on. Somerset got flag, Richland has flag but we don’t have flag.”

Taylor started a flag football through the NFL’s Play 60 program and seven years later, he is adding two new tackle football teams to a travel league.

“What keeps me going is seeing our kids having fun and enjoying themselves but not only that, making friends.”

Taylor’s son, Tyrike, who is an assistant coach for the team, says bringing positivity helps change a stigma within the kids.”

“We make them believe in themselves, we help them have confidence in themselves because a lot of kids doubt themselves at a young age. They feel like they can’t do much. We put that word in their heads so they could believe in themselves and look at a situation and be like. I can do this.”

Performing well on the field isn’t the only thing Coach Taylor wants, but also off the field.

“We got a lot of kids out here right now that are on the honor roll and we want to make sure they are keeping that going in their later lives as far as education. This is just a stepping stone for whatever we want to do, for whatever the kids want to do in life.”

During the summer months, Taylor says it’s especially important to give the kids something to do.

“Make things better for our kids to try and shut off that violence and give them something positive to do and that’s what we are doing.”

Helping kids in the community is a simple choice for Taylor and he encourages others to do the same.

“If you want to help our city, help our kids because they’re our future.”

Coach Taylor is looking for more kids and also more coaches to help with the team. If you’re interested, you can contact him at 814-792-9773.