100th birthday celebration

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Sunday, Betty Lees at Garvey Manor in Hollidaysburg turned 100-years-old and her family gave her a special surprise.

Because of coronavirus concerns, Betty’s loved ones were not allowed to see her or give her presents, but they were outside her window with a banner and balloons to show their love and celebrate. There were 5-generations singing her happy birthday.

We talked with Betty’s grand-daughter after the surprise. She says “my grandmother means the world to me – she is one of my best friends – when this pandemic wasn’t going on I would go down and spend a couple of days a week just hanging out with her and talking and listening to music and playing cards – for 100 years old she is in amazing shape.”

We’re told Betty has 4-children, 7-grandchildren, 11-great grandchildren, and 7-great, great-grandchildren. And as a bonus celebration, she even got to have a zoom party where she saw friends she hadn’t seen for 20 years!

