10,000 pounds of garbage collected during Raystown Lake’s Clean Up Day

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Around 150 volunteers showed up for Raystown Lake’s Annual Clean Up Day on May 1.

According to park ranger Jenna Conner, they were able to collect 10,000 pounds worth of trash and recyclables.

A special national award was also presented during the event to the president of Friends of Raystown Lake, Ron Rabena. Serving for almost 25 years, Rabena received the Corps Foundation Enduring Service Volunteer Award for his advocacy for the lake.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says Rabena has put in more than 5,000 service hours to develop, support and improve Raystown Lake.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.