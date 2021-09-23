10 things to do this weekend in Central Pa.

(WTAJ)– Get out of the house this weekend by going to these events happening around Central Pa.

1. Harvestfest at Delgrosso’s Park (Blair County)

Welcome in the fall season with Harvestfest at DelGrosso’s Park! Harvestfest will run from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26. On both days, the park will open at 8 a.m. and craft/vendor shopping will start at 10 a.m. Check out all of the different crafts and yummy food and the last chance to get on rides this season!

Admission is $6 and includes access to rides and a petting zoo.

SCHEDULE

11 a.m. – Middle Earth Studios Unicorn Theater Puppet Show (Barnyard stage)

12 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Balloon Artist, Miss Choo (Murf’s stage)

12 p.m. – Square Dancing Group, The Swinging Squares (Midway stage)

1 p.m – Rockland Road (Main stage)

2 p.m. – Middle Earth Studios Unicorn Theater Puppet Show (Barnyard stage)

2 p.m. – Square Dancing Group, The Swinging Squares (Midway stage)

3 p.m. – Rockland Road (Main stage)

3 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Balloon Artist, Miss Choo (Murf’s stage)

2. 2nd Annual Vines & Vendors Wine Walk (Clearfield County)

The Glen Hope Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a wine walk featuring several local wineries on Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. at Glen Hope Community Park. Tickets are $10 each at the door and will include a tasting glass for the event.

WINERIES ATTENDING

Uncle D’s Sassy Glass Winery

Wapiti Ridge Winery

Twisted Vine Winery

Bear Creek Wines (Knox outlet)

FOOD TRUCKS

KC’s on 53

Burger Daddy

3. 2021 Cassville Oktoberfest (Huntingdon County)

Visit the 45th annual Oktoberfest in Cassville, Pa. from Friday, Sept, 24 to Sunday, Sept. 26.

Free to the public, Oktoberfest will feature outdoor entertainment, arts and craft shows, food vendors and live music! Parking is also free for all who attend the event. All three days will feature cider, pies, pizza, ice cream, funnel cakes, apple butter making and more.

All proceeds made during the event will benefit the Trough Creek Lions Club and Trough Creek Valley Volunteer Fire Company.

More information, as well as a list of events during Oktoberfest, can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

4. Williamsburg Fall Extravaganza (Blair County)

Hosted by the Williamsburg Community Farm Show, the Fall Extravaganza will be held Saturday, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1019 Recreation Drive in Williamsburg.

There will be over 40 vendors at the extravaganza as well as an antique car club cruise. Arts and crafts, vendors and food will also be featured at the event.

The event will be held outside, and social distancing is asked to be maintained when available. The event will also follow CDC guidelines by recommending guests to wear masks, though not required.

More information on the event can be found on the Williamsburg Community Farm Show’s Facebook page.

5. Flavors of Fall Festival (Elk County)

Flavors of Fall Festival takes place Saturday, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Ridgway. the festival will be full of food, vendors, music, and even hayrides! the event will even kick off Saturday morning with a car cruise-in with all different kinds of classic and muscle cars to check out.

The event is hosted by the Ridgway Chamber of Commerce and the St. Leo parking lot will be open for use. Partly cloudy skies with temperatures reaching near 70 should make for a great day to stroll through the event.

For more information visit their Facebook page.

6. Blues, Brews & BBQs (Jefferson County)

The Blues, Brews, and BBQs come to Punxsutawney Saturday, Sept. 25 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event will feature live music, craft beers, and local Artisans.

The event is for those 21 and older and includes tastings at the ticket price of $25. The designated driver only pays $5 for a ticket that won’t include the tasting. Vendors include The Chuck Wagon and The Pig Rig along with Invictus Weapon Throwing, Groundhog Winery, Logyard Brewing and many more.

For more details and a full list of vendors and live bands scheduled to perform, check out the event website.

7. 30th Annual PotatoFest (Cameron County)



This Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., head to downtown Ebensburg to load up on carbs, crafts and other entertainment at the 30th annual PotatoFest.

There will be nearly 200 local arts, crafts and food vendors along High, Center, Julian and Sample Streets in addition to the Prave Parking Lot, Veterans Memorial Park and Penn Eben Park.

PotatoFest isn’t all that will be going on. The Dauntless Fire Station will host its 14th annual Wine Extravaganza, a wine tasting event which cost $10 to attend.

Additionally, here’s a complete breakdown of what other events you can expect to see:

MAIN TENT

10 a.m. to 11:30 pm: Rue Moyer

12:00 to 2:00 p.m.: Jill & Leah

3 to 5 p.m.: Giants of Science

SOUTH CENTER STREET

10:00 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Tree the Band

12:30 to 2:30 p.m.: Joe Caroff

3 to 5 p.m.: Bruce Shettig

MEMORIAL PARK TENT

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.: Moonshine Jasmine

1 to 3 p.m.: Adam & the Openers

3:30 to 5:00 p.m.: Exotic Edventures Petting Zoo

PENN EBEN PARK

10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.: Samantha Press

12:30 to 2:30 p.m.: Somebody to Love

3 to 5 p.m.: Band of Eden

VFW LOT Dance Groups

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Horseshoe Cloggers

1 to 2 p.m.: Wolf`s Performing Arts

2 to 2:30 p.m.: Impulse Dance Studio

2:30 to 3 p.m.: The Dance Loft

ADVENTURES IN SPUDLAND & ADDITIONAL ENTERTAINMENT

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Dance Dome, Bounce House and Obstacle Course VFW Lot

9 am to 5 pm: Steel City Axe Throwing Center & Sample Street

9 am to 5 pm: Wine Tasting at Dauntless Fire Hall

9 am to 5 pm: Kids Potato Patch Mini-Golf – Ebensburg Presbyterian Church

10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Kids Potato Patch – Ebensburg Presbyterian Church

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Beautiful Balloons by Simplicity – Kimball Park Gazebo

12 to 5 p.m.: SFU Esports Gaming Lounge Ebg Municipal Bldg Community Rm

For more information, head to the Ebensburg PotatoFest website, the Ebensburg Borough & Community Facebook or call the Ebensburg Borough Office at 814-472-8780.

8. Corn Maze

Now that its officially Fall, corn mazes have begun opening up around Central Pa. Here’s a list of some worth visiting across the counties:

WEAKLAND FARMS – Cambria County

Click here for more info

FARANDA’S FARM – Somerset County

Click here for more info

JB TREE FARM – Huntingdon County

Click here for more info

BARR RIDGE FARMS – Cambria County

Click here for more info

HARNER FARM – Centre County

Click here for more info

KALWASINKSKI’S CORN MAZE – Cambria County

Click here for more info.

HOSPITALITY SPRING FARM – Bedford County

Click here for more info

Remember to always call or check online before you go. Further information can be found on the Pennsylvania corn maze website.

9. Fun at Tussey Mountain this Weekend (Centre County)

Head over to Tussey Mountain this weekend wearing your lederhosen and dirndles for brews, food, and music. This Friday, Sept. 24 Tussey Mountain will be bringing a little bit of Bavaria to Happy Valley with Oktoberfest.

The festival will feature authentic Munich Oktoberfest beers, music from oompah bands The Bavarian Stompers and Polkadelphia and a bonfire to keep warm at the end of the evening.

The festival begins at 5:30 p.m. and runs til 10 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at Tussey Mountain’s website.

10. DJ Troutman Tribute Race at the Bedford Speedway (Bedford County)

The oldest speedway in Pennsylvania will be hosting the highest-paid dirt modified event in the U.S. this weekend in Bedford while honoring the life of a local racer who passed away.

The DJ Troutman Tribute Race will feature two nights of racing on Friday, Sept. 24 and Saturday, Sept. 25 that combined will have a purse totaling over $70,000. The races sanctioned by the Renegades of Dirt Modified Tour, will showcase racers from across the country including Troutman’s son and 3rd generation racer Drake “The Kid” Troutman who currently leads the series points standings in both the modified and late model divisions.

Gates open at 4 p.m. on Friday with warmups at 6p.m. and racing at 7 p.m. On Saturday, gates will open at 2 p.m. with warmups starting at 5 p.m. and racing at 6 p.m. For more information, visit Bedford Speedway’s website.