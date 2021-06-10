10 things to do in Central Pa. this weekend

(WTAJ)– Head out and enjoy the outdoors! Here are some activities to keep you busy this weekend .

1. The Forest County Bigfoot Festival

The Forest County Bigfoot Festival is a family-friendly event with something fun for everyone.

This first-ever event will feature a bigfoot hunt, crafters, food vendors, guest speakers, activities like a 5K and games sponsored by the Forest County Business Alliance.

The three-day event kicks off at 6 p.m., Friday, June 11th, and runs through Sunday afternoon, June 13th.

Visit their website to learn more about this event.

2. Nanty Glow Community Days

The Nanty Glo Fire Company is hosting Community Days from Friday to Sunday, June 11-13.

The weekend event is chocked full of events including cornhole, a 5K crawl, a kid’s batt of the barrel, duck races and more.

The family friendly weekend of events will take place at the fire station at 870 Chestnut St, Nanty Glo, PA 15943.

For more information about these events visit their Facebook page.

3. DuBois Community Days

Funnel Cakes

After having to cancel in 2020, DuBois Community Days is back for 2021! It will run from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

The DuBois Volunteer Fire Department’s “Firemen’s Parade” will take place Saturday at 5 p.m and fireworks will be at 10 p.m.

ENTERTAINMENT LINEUP:

FRIDAY: The Reagan Years

SATURDAY: The Uptown Band

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY:

Nick Disanto, One-man Band

Thom Wall, Vaudeville Sensation

Jonathan Burns, Flexible Comedian

Visitors can check out food booths sponsored by local service organizations, live music, games and more!

And for all of the runners, there will be a 5k run/walk at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. It’s a timed event and will start and end near DuBois City Park. Registration is online and ends at 8 p.m., June 11.

4. Levity Brewing Co. Summer Fest

Enjoy great beer and music at Levity’s Annual Summer Fest!

Levity Brewing Co.’s annual summer fest will take place at its Indiana location Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Music will start at 1 p.m. with Chris Stultz. Crawdad Joe will take over at 4 p.m. and Free Range will finish out the night from 8 to 11 p.m.

The morning will kick off with a 5k race/2 mile fun walk at 11 a.m. Registration will start at 10 a.m. – it is $10 in advance or $15 on race day. You can register in advance online. There will also be a bounce house and games for kids, so this can be an event for the whole family!

VENDORS

5. Celebrate Juneteenth in Johnstown

House of Soul band

A week-long celebration will kick off Saturday, June 12, at Peoples Natural Gas Park in Johnstown with the Juneteenth Music Celebration hosted by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day, commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, June 19.

The event will run from 1 to 10 p.m., and it will feature live performances from several different music groups coming from both out-of-state as well as right here in Central Pa, according to the Johnstown Area Heritage Association’s website.

Pre-sale tickets cost $25, and they’re available on Eventbrite. At the gates, tickets will be $30 for adults. Tickets for ages 13 to 17 will be $10, and children 12 and under may enter for free. All proceeds will benefit the Flood City Youth Fitness Academy.

The remainder of the week-long celebration will take place in Central Park of Johnstown from noon to 9 p.m. every day from Sunday, June 13, to Saturday, June 19.

A full line up of events can be found on the Johnstown branch of NAACP’s Facebook page.

6. Mountain Laurel Festivals

Mountain laurels

The gorgeous mountain laurels are now in bloom. Here are festivals celebrating the Pa. state flower.

The Wellsboro festival starts, June 12th with a Family Day & Children’s Health Fair starting at 10 a.m. Followed by a laurel queen pageant.

Other activities during the festival:

Arts and Crafts Fair

Pet parade

Laurel festival parade

Concerts

The festival is a week long ending on June 20. For more information on the Wellsboro festival visit their website.

The Brookeville Laurel Festival- Starting June 12 with Arts in the Park event that begins at 12 p.m. and goes until 5 p.m. Followed by a laurel pageant that starts at 7p.m. and ends at 9 p.m.

Other activities for this festival includes:

Sportsman night races

Quilt shows

Sidewalk sales

Barbeque chicken

Weightlifting competition

The festival is week-long and ends on June 20th. For more information on the Brookeville festival visit their website.

7. Yard sale for a good cause

Image for Courage for Keira Foundaion

Go yard sailing for a good cause.

In Blair county, a giant yard sale will be taking place for Keira Chidron, a 16-year old who lost her fight with a rare childhood cancer in 2017.

The yard sale takes place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 11th and 12th at 491 Municipal Dr. in Duncansville.

A wide variety of items will be offered and also split into categories. Funds made from the yard sale will go to the students in the Altoona Music Department & Penn Mony Academy in the form of scholarships.

Read more about this event from their Facebook page.

8.Blair County celebrating its 175 years

Flyer for Blair Co. 175th anniversary celebration.

Come celebrate Blair county’s 175 years with two events happening Sunday June 13th

Come learn about women’s history with Grit and Grace. The performance goes over how the women of Blair Co. played a role in women’s suffrage.

The production will be performed at both 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on the main stage at Lakemont Park.

The other event focuses more on music and not history. There will be a concert performed by the Altoona Community Band.

The concert takes place at Baker Mansion from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a tour of the mansion from 11 p.m. to 2p.m.

Both of these events are free to the public.

9. Summer Sounds Concert Series

The Summer Sounds Concert series kicks off at the Heritage Plaza in downtown Altoona this weekend with the first performance June 11 from 6 to 9 p.m

Hair Force One is the first performance of the concert series. They describe themselves as a “time machine to the decade of decadence and held together with mounds of hair spray”.

10. 814 Cider Works 2nd Anniversary Celebration

Image from J.L. Farm and Cidery

In the mood for some good music and drinks? Join J.L. Farm and Cidery this weekend.

They are going to be celebrating their 2nd anniversary weekend with live music all weekend .

Friday- Caryn Dixon is performing from 6-8p.m.

Saturday- Adam Yarger is performing from 6-8p.m.

Sunday- Anthony Mossburg is performing from 2-4p.m.

Along with live music, Marine Bay & Berry Co. will be catering seafood. Guests are also able to reserve their own fire pit.

Find out more information about this event from their Facebook page.