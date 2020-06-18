10-month-old hurt in car-buggy crash dies from her injuries

HOPEWELL, Pa. (AP) — A 10-month-old girl who was critically injured when the horse-drawn Amish buggy she was riding in was struck by a car this week has died from her injuries.

State police say the crash happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday in Hopewell, when a 56-year-old woman driving uphill rear-ended the slow-moving buggy.

The girl and three other people in the buggy, a 3-year-old boy, a 20-year-old woman and another adult, were injured and taken to a hospital, but the car’s driver wasn’t hurt.

The girl’s death was announced Thursday. The injured boy is expected to recover from his injuries, while the two adults were treated for undisclosed injuries and released.