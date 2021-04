COALPORT, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was killed Friday night in a house fire in Clearfield County. The victim was reported to be a man in his late 20’s to early 30’s. The blaze broke out in a two-story house at 639 Main Street in Coalport borough.



Glendale, Irvona, and Madera fire companies fought the fire. There’s no word on the cause of the fire. We’ll have further details as they become available.