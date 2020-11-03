1 man killed, 1 critically injured in single-car crash

BLACKLICK, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say one man died and another was severely injured in a single-car crash in western Pennsylvania.

State police in Indiana County say the sedan was heading east on Route 22 in Burrell Township when it went off the road and overturned several times at about 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. said 61-year-old Leroy Durant Jr. of Johnstown was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said another 61-year-old man completely ejected from the car was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

State police said neither man was wearing a seat belt, and at this point, they’re not sure who was driving the car.