1 dead, 2 injured in New York supermarket shooting; police searching for suspect

WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (NewsNation Now) — One man is dead and two others were wounded in a shooting at a Long Island supermarket, police said.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said in a tweet Tuesday that there had been a shooting at a Stop & Shop supermarket in West Hempstead and that the suspect has not been apprehended.

Video of the aftermath of the shooting showed police cars and ambulances parked in front of the store, officers carrying long guns and yellow crime scene tape draped across the entrance.

Curran said nearby schools have been told not to admit visitors and residents were asked to remain indoors.

West Hempstead is about 30 miles east of New York City.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.