1 dead, 2 injured in Murray Hill shopping center stabbing in Oregon

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is dead and two others were injured in a stabbing at the Murray Hill shopping center in Beaverton.

The suspect is in police custody and is no longer a threat to the public, according to Beaverton police.

Police initially said three people were stabbed, but later announced one person had died.

The conditions of the two other victims are unclear at this time.

Officers responded to the scene at Southwest Murray Boulevard and Teal Avenue just after 11 a.m. The Washington County Major Crimes Team is also responding, according to Beaverton police.

