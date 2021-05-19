‘1-4-3 Day’ calls for participation in three days of kindness

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — May 23 might have seemed like any other day on the calendar up to this point, but Governor Tom Wolf has now declared it as “1-4-3 Day” in honor of Fred Rogers, a Pennsylvania native.

The new day calls for Pennsylvanians to show more kindness and gratitude to others during the three-day weekend of May 21-23.

“Pennsylvania is a place where kindness and gratitude toward those who make up our community is a part of who we are, and a weekend of kindness, after an especially difficult year, celebrates the spirit inherent in all Pennsylvanians,” said Governor Wolf.

Mister Rogers regularly used “1-4-3” as a way of saying “I love you” on his television series, “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” The reference followed the number of letters in each word.

Ways to participate in the weekend of kindness include volunteering in the community, donating to those in need or just offering a small note of appreciation, according to Carrie Fischer Lepore, Deputy Secretary, Office of Marketing, Tourism, and Film for the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

“Putting more kindness out in the world paves the road in the Pursuit of Happiness,” says Lepore.

Need some inspiration for the weekend? Check out the “Kindness Generator” by clicking here. You will find the good deed tally and proof of kind gestures by your fellow Pennsylvanians.