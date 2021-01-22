Central PA gets $1.2 million direct-care worker grant

EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A $1.2 million grant has been awarded to help train direct-care workers, according to State Rep. Frank Burns (D-Cambria).

The grant will go to the Center for Independent Living of Central PA for CPR training and first aid. The grant will also go toward training for fall prevention, universal precaution and infection control.

The program will help 1,200 trainees throughout central Pennsylvania. The grant money comes from a $4.8 million Direct Care Worker Training Grant (DCWTG) that was announced by Governor Wolf.

“As the pandemic has shown, direct-care workers are an essential part of our workforce, and they often work under difficult conditions,” Rep. Burns said. “These grants will not only help them with their personal safety but will also improve the quality of care for our loved ones.”