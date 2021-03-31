NEWS NOW: March 31, 2021

(WTAJ) — Catching up on the news this evening? Take a look at WTAJ’s News Now to get the latest trending stories happening in your backyard and across the country.

LOCAL NEWS

Police: Clearfield County Dollar General cashier arrested after fight with customer

Police said a 29-year-old man was arrested after allegedly getting into an altercation with a customer over a sale. The customer told police she tried to record the incident, but he took the phone from her and threatened to smash it.

Bedford County Fair is back for 2021

After being canceled last summer, the Bedford County Fair board of directors have unanimously voted to re-open for the 2021 fair. The initial announcement came on March 25, but now the board has announced additional details on changes made to the fair. Changes will include the Jordan Hall restrooms being updated, a new beef barn, a new main office and more.

Former State College psychologist charged with rape of child

A former psychologist out of State College was arrested in 2014 for sexually assaulting at least two of his patients. Now, another victim has come forward and said the psychologist raped her repeatedly from 2006 until 2014 when he was taken into custody.

PENNSYLVANIA NEWS

All Pa. residents will be eligible to schedule a vaccine starting April 19

The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Wednesday announced a new, updated timeline for COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in Pennsylvania. Starting today, March 31, workers in law enforcement, firefighters, grocery store workers, and food and agriculture workers are immediately eligible to register for a vaccine appointment.

Penelec: Rental assistance available for eligible customers

Penelec/FirstEnergy Corp. is informing their customers of the new Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) aimed at helping income-eligible renters who are having trouble making ends meet. Signed into law on Feb. 5, 2021, ERAP is designed to assist Pennsylvania renters and families at risk of homelessness due to financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

NATIONAL NEWS

White House pushes for mass vaccination as number of hospitalizations continues to climb

On Wednesday, the White House COVID-19 Response Team said the administration is picking up the pace to combat the virus through an increase in vaccination sites. The administration promises more Americans will have access to appointments in more convenient locations, and 12 more federally-run mass vaccination sites will also open up.

TRENDING STORIES

Banned from social media sites, Trump launches official website

Former President Donald Trump is making his internet debut after being banned from Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for months with his website. It’s designed to “preserve the legacy of the Trump Administration,” according to the site.

WTAJ News Now is a daily news update bringing you highlights from the local, regional and national level. Stay tuned during the week for updates in the evening.