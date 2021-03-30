NEWS NOW: March 30, 2021

(WTAJ) — Catching up on the news? We have it right here all in one place. WTAJ News Now has your news highlights from Central PA and across the map.

LOCAL NEWS

Police: Centre County man kills pedestrian, facing charges

A 36-year-old man is being charged after hitting a Bellefonte woman with his truck and fleeing the scene, according to state police. When officials arrived, they found her laying motionless on the roadway and bleeding from her head.

Fire marshal investigating early morning flames at Jefferson County business

An investigation is underway after a fire broke out Tuesday morning at the Hometown Market in Brookville. The call, which first came in around 3:30 a.m., brought at least six companies to the area of West Taylor Street.

McDonald’s hiring employees in Altoona, Johnstown and State College

The restaurant chain plans to hire 250 employees in the area this April. This is part of a company-wide initiative to hire more employees across the map.

PENNSYLVANIA NEWS

Pennsylvania schools to get $4.9B in federal pandemic aid

Pennsylvania schools will get nearly $5 billion from the federal COVID-19 aid package, the Wolf administration announced Monday. School districts must use at least 20% of the money to address learning loss from the pandemic as well as support the “social, emotional, and academic needs of underrepresented students.”

NATIONAL NEWS

Trump’s heir? Mike Pence reemerges, lays groundwork for 2024 run

Former Vice President Mike Pence is stepping back into the public eye and promoting the Trump administration’s accomplishments. It’s alleged he may be trying to reinforce his loyalty to Trump in order to prevail in a Republican presidential primary for 2024

White House weighs legislation, executive orders on gun control

The House recently passed two bills to restrict gun purchases. Those in opposition are proposing a restoration of the FBI’s database. Right now, Congress is in a gridlock.

