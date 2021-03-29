NEWS NOW: March 29, 2021

(WTAJ) — Catching up on the news this evening? Take a look at WTAJ’s News Now to get the latest trending stories happening in your backyard and across the country.

LOCAL NEWS

Easter-Grams available for Cambria County residents

As a way to spread some holiday cheer, the Humane Society of Cambria County is delivering Easter-Grams to residents, with a special visit from the Easter Bunny and a dog that is up for adoption. These will be delivered April 2 and 3 and include candy and pet goodies.

‘Moneyman’ returns, hiding two big prizes near Johnstown for Easter

Johnstown’s famous “Moneyman” that gave away $10,000 over last year’s scavenger hunt has hidden two golden eggs for this weekend’s free Easter Egg Hunt. Each egg contains a special prize for two lucky winners to claim.

Police: Clearfield man exposes himself in Walmart parking lot

The Lawrence Township Police Department said they received a call that a 51-year-old man was exposed in the Walmart parking lot. When they arrived, the man scrambled to pull his pants up and admitted he was watching women enter and exit the store.

REGIONAL NEWS

AAA: Gas prices dip in PA, national average decreases

The American Automobile Association reported Monday that gas prices in Western Pennsylvania are two cents cheaper this week. According to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report, the average price of gas in the region stands at $3.010 per gallon.

NATIONAL NEWS

Pres. Biden: 90% of adult Americans will be eligible for COVID vaccine by April 19

President Biden said 90% of adults in the country will be eligible for the vaccine and will have a vaccination site within five miles of their home by April 19. The number of pharmacies in the federal vaccination program is expected to rise from 17,000 to 40,000 by this point as well. Biden has promised to have 200 million vaccine doses administered by the end of his first 100 days in office.

Health experts urged continued caution as COVID-19 case numbers rise

Top health officials including White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky warned that the new spike in infections — particularly in the northeast and states like Michigan — could wipe out vaccination successes.

TRENDING STORIES

March 2021 full worm moon will shine this weekend

The name of this month’s full moon is a strange and slithery one! It’s called the Worm Moon and will occur this weekend on Sunday, March 28 at 2:48 pm. Although it will reach its fullest phase on Sunday, it will appear full the night before and after its peak.

