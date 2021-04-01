NEWS NOW: April 1, 2021

(WTAJ) — Catching up on the news this evening? Take a look at WTAJ’s News Now to get the latest trending stories happening in your backyard and across the country.

LOCAL NEWS

Huntingdon County man accused of touching minor

A 30-year-old Huntingdon County man is behind bars after being charged with indecent assault of a person under 16 years of age. A victim told police the man had touched her inappropriately while she was staying at a friend’s house.

Bridge replacement to start in Bedford County

Work to replace the bridge that carries Route 1034 (Longs Run Road) in Broadtop Township will start April 5. In July, a 10-mile detour will be in place for drivers.

Focus on frontline workers getting vaccine remainder of week

Before the state begins phase 1B Monday, frontline workers, first responders and essential employees who still haven’t received their vaccine are next in line.

PENNSYLVANIA NEWS

100 mile yard sale returning this summer

The 24th annual 100-mile yard sale will be held again this summer. The event is hosted by the Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation, and will take place over two days, on July 16 and 17, and spans 100 miles across various locations in Clearfield, Elk and Cameron counties.

NATIONAL NEWS

Stimulus payments headed to Social Security recipients soon

Social Security recipients and other federal beneficiaries who don’t normally file a tax return should expect their coronavirus relief payments soon. The federal government began distributing the third round of economic impact payments in mid-March to millions of Americans.

TRENDING STORIES

Netflix April 2021: Everything coming and going

This month, Netflix plans on adding over 80 titles, such as “Legally Blonde” and “Diana: The Interview that Shook the World.” However, this means saying goodbye to several titles as well.

