NEWS NOW: April 2, 2021

LOCAL NEWS

Couple facing charges relating to death of three-month-old infant at Bedford motel

Police are charging the parents of the baby after autopsy reports determined the cause of death to be asphyxiation with traces of methamphetamine in its system. The mother told police she believes one of them rolled over the baby in their sleep.

Altoona VA Medical Center: veterans, spouses, caregivers are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center released a statement that said veterans, spouses, caregivers and CHAMPA beneficiaries are now able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at affiliated clinics.

Somerset railway station museum to welcome visitors in April

The Western Maryland Railway Visitors’ Center and Museum in Somerset is set to reopen to visitors April 12. The center remained closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and moved to a limited schedule in 2020. Now, they are planning to stay open seven days a week.

PENNSYLVANIA NEWS

Federal REAL ID enforcement begins Oct. 1, 2021

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is reminding residents who want a REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and photo ID cards to gather their needed documents as soon as possible to ensure they leave plenty of time to get their REAL ID before the federal enforcement date on Oct. 1, 2021.

NATIONAL NEWS

Capitol officer killed after suspect rams barricade; suspect dead, second officer injured

A Capitol police officer is dead after a man rammed a car into a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol, striking two officers, before being shot and killed by police Friday afternoon. According to U.S. Capitol Police, a man rammed a sedan into the barricade on Constitution Avenue outside the Capitol around 1p.m. Friday, injuring Officer William ‘Billy’ Evans and another officer in the process.

TRENDING STORIES

Altoona Gym to host Boxing event this Saturday

Scorchin’ Boxing Gym will be hosting amateur boxers from the area and other regions this Saturday. A portion of the proceeds goes to the non-profit that was established at the gym called L.O.T. (Leaders of Tomorrow), a mentor group for the youth in Altoona.

