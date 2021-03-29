Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
COVID-19
Pennsylvania News
National News
Daily Newsletters
Black History
Washington D.C. Bureau
World News
Entertainment News
Lottery
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Billions of cicadas emerge this Spring, phenomenon only happens every 17 years
Video
Top Stories
Police: Woman had brick of heroin, pills hidden in underwear when she was pulled over
Police: Altoona woman flashed invisible badge, claimed she was a cop
Altoona Area High School closes temporarily after COVID-19 cases
Video
Prison guard sues AG Shapiro over scuttled prosecution
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Radar
SkyNet
Regioncasts
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
River Levels
Travel Alaska with Joe Murgo
Vaccinate Central Pa.
Sports
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Altoona Curve
Black & Gold Nation
Big Game Bound
Big Race Daytona
NFL
NBA
NHL
MLB
Golf
NCAA
Auto Racing
Top Stories
Saint Francis softball completes weekend with four shutouts
Video
Top Stories
Penn State fencing finishes second at NCAA Championships
Video
Penn State softball picks up first win under coach Clarisa Crowell
Video
PSU women’s soccer clinches 20th Big Ten regular season title, defeats Nebraska 3-0
Video
Tyson Alualu expected to re-sign with Steelers after “change of heart”
WTAJ Plus
Science with Shields
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
Veterans Voices
Destination Pennsylvania
Making it Matter
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Studio 814
Travel with Tracy: Glacier, Yellowstone & Grand Tetons
Hometown Happenings
814 Good
814 Eats
81Fur
814 Your Home
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Top Stories
Meet Alpacaccino! Help name these alpacas at the London Zoo
Video
Top Stories
“Godzilla vs. Kong:” Clash of the monster titans
Video
Matzoh Ball Soup, Easter takeout, & more with the Casino at Lakemont Park
Video
Mustard or relish? Scientists cook hot dogs on lava at erupting volcano
Video
Jamie Foxx to play Mike Tyson in boxer’s take on his life
Video
Community
WTAJ 2021 Home Show
Basketball Bracket Challenge
Homes
Travel with Tracy: Glacier, Yellowstone & Grand Tetons
Local Events
Central Pa’s Remarkable Women
Contests
Contest Winners
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Half Off Deals
Central PA Pros
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Apps
Watch CBS
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WTAJ
Watch
Newscasts
Newsfeed Now
Search
Search
Search
News Now
NEWS NOW: March 29, 2021
Trending Stories
March 2021 full worm moon will shine this weekend
Video
Student loan relief available for people with total, permanent disabilities
Ex-husband accused of breaking into woman’s home twice in two months
Police: Altoona woman flashed invisible badge, claimed she was a cop
Police: Clearfield man exposes himself in Walmart parking lot
Video
Don't Miss
Submit A News Tip
Sign Up for Alerts
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!