Tyson recalls 190,000 pounds of chicken fritters

(CNN) — Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 200,000 pounds of chicken fritters.

The company says the ‘fully cooked, whole grain golden crispy chicken chunk fritters’ may include hard plastic.

The product was produced at one plant in February, and shipped to distribution centers in 29 states.

It’s not sold in stores, it’s only available to food service customers like school systems.

The USDA says three schools complained to Tyson after finding foreign material in food.

The recalled chicken is not part of the National School Lunch Program, but was purchased individually by schools.

No injuries or illness have been reported.

Officials say schools and other facilities with the fritters still in their freezers should throw them out or return them.