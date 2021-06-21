Tornado leaves hundreds stranded at Chicago O’Hare airport

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTAJ) — Severe and dangerous thunderstorms brought a tornado to the ground late Sunday night and brought heavy rain and dangerous wind to the entire Chicago area.

The tornado delayed multiple flights and caused evacuations at the Chicago O’Hare international airport. Hundreds of flyers were forced to evacuate common areas and deplane aircrafts to take shelter in the halls of the airport.

One of the passengers who had to evacuate an aircraft tweeted:

First time I’ve ever had to deplane to go to an airport tornado shelter … pic.twitter.com/oDNx0z89oy — Hilary Stohs-Krause (@hilarysk) June 21, 2021 Photo and tweet from @hilarysk

Flooding was also a severe problem at the airport as water was rushing down the parking garage staircases.