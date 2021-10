UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) -- Penn State University has announced a mandate for all faculty and staff at University Park to be vaccinated from COVID-19 by December to be in compliance with President Joe Biden's vaccine orders.

The orders state that federal employees must be vaccinated by Dec. 8, including non-federal employees that will come into contact with a vaccinated contractor employee. Under the umbrella of the executive order, all Penn State employees must be vaccinated unless entitled to a medical exemption or for religious beliefs.