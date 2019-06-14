All That-Inspired Good Burger restaurant coming to Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE) — Ahead of the highly anticipated return of Nickelodeon’s iconic All That series on Saturday, June 15, Nickelodeon and the duo behind viral pop-up phenomenon Saved by the Max are teaming up to open Good Burger, a brand-new restaurant inspired by the ‘90s fan-favorite All That sketch.

The new pop up is set to open Wednesday, July 10, located at 7100 W Santa Monica Blvd (in the former home of Saved by The Max), in Los Angeles and will remain open through 2019.

“The opportunity to turn this cult Nick favorite into our next themed pop up is such a dream come true,” says Derek Berry, one of the partners. “Immersive nostalgic experiences continue to be something fans really clamor for; and we know our execution with The Max spoke for itself. When the timing aligned to bring Good Burger to life, it was something we just couldn’t pass up.”

“Nickelodeon’s iconic All That series and the Good Burger feature film were comedic touchstones for an entire generation of kids,” said Sharon Cohen, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon Experience.

“With the return of All That to our air, this is the perfect time to give ‘90s Nick kids and a whole new fan base an opportunity to settle in for a fast food culinary adventure, which will of course include Ed’s special sauce!”

Fans of All That and Good Burger can feast on real-life Good Burgers, Good Chunks, and of course Good Shakes. The diner will also include an assortment of fan-favorite, Insta-worthy moments, Good Burger-themed service experiences, merchandise, games, secret sauce and more. It wouldn’t be a trip to Good Burger without expecting a few comedic mishaps and surprises along the way.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Monday, June 17, at 10 a.m. PST and will allow guests to book their experience through end of the year. Stay tuned on social media for the latest announcements.

Nickelodeon ’s brand-new version of its legendary sketch comedy series, All That, returns on Saturday, June 15, at 8:30 p.m. (ET/PT), with an all-new cast.

In the series premiere, the new cast will be joined by original All That cast members Kel Mitchell, Lori Beth Denberg and Josh Server. Beloved roles are reprised in some of the series’ most memorable sketches including Good Burger, with Mitchell taking on his role as fast food slacker “Ed.”

The episode will also feature a performance by Grammy®-nominated multi-platinum powerhouse trio Jonas Brothers, of their smash hit “Sucker.” The trio will also make a special appearance alongside Mitchell in the Good Burger sketch. Executive produced by original cast members Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, All That will air weekly on Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon.