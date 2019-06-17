11-year-old boy fights off intruder with machete

(CNN) – A North Carolina boy was home alone with a man broke into his home, so he used a machete to fight him off.

Authorities say 19-year-old Jataveon Hall entered the Braydon Smith’s home through the window while the boy was on the phone with his mother.

“He pointed a pellet gun at me that was located in our house. I knew that it wasn’t loaded so I just sat down and got in my closet like he told me to. He went into the living room to grab my phone to make sure I didn’t call the 911 or anything. When I saw him try to put it in his pocket. I grabbed my machete off of my wall and went to hit him. I hit him in the back of the head like right here,” Smith recalled.

Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies say Hall rushed to the hospital, then escaped, refusing further treatment, when he knew they were looking for him.

He is now in custody and deputies are looking for two of his alleged accomplices.