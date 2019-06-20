YouTube wants to change the way kids view content on its site

YouTube is supposedly looking at changing the way it handles content for children.

The site is looking into a number of ideas. One of them includes doing away with the site’s automatic play feature for younger viewers. This feature allows YouTube recommended videos to play right after the previous one ends. Critics claim the videos YouTube recommends are not always appropriate for children.

According to the Wall Street Journal, YouTube may also remove children’s videos off of its main site and put them on “YouTube Kids.”

