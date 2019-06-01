Woman’s body in trash can identified; cause of death unknown

by: Associated Press, DJ

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say they have identified a woman whose body was found wrapped in plastic in a trash can in northeast Philadelphia.

Police say the victim was identified as 36-year-old Kioma Diehl, but the cause of her death remains under investigation.

Authorities said earlier that a garbage company worker found her body wrapped in plastic and inside a plastic trash bag and placed in a trash container on Leiper Street early Wednesday morning.

Police say no arrests have been made and no motive has been determined. The case remains under investigation.

KYW-TV reports that a vigil was held Friday night for Diehl. Her 19-year-old daughter, Kiani, called her “a cheerful, joyful, loving, caring, honest person” who didn’t deserve what happened to her.
 

