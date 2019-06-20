Study finds young people aren’t wearing deodorant

(WTAJ/CNN) — A new study shows many young people aren’t wearing deodorant.

39% of 18-to-24 year old Americans say they haven’t worn it, or anti-perspirant, in the past 30 days. Additionally, 48% say they haven’t bought those products in the past year.

The numbers go down as age increases.

Only 31% of 25-to-34 year olds, 22% of 35-to-44 year olds, and 16% of 45-to-54 year old reported going without the product all month.

There’s no explanation for why the younger generation is shunning the product, but they do appear to mirror other generations on other issues of hygiene, like washing their hair every day.

The data comes from polling company You-gov, which surveyed more than 52,000 people on the issue.