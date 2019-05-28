Health News Headlines

The CDC is reporting 940 confirmed-cases of measles in the U.S. so far this year. That’s 60 more reported cases than last week. Officials say we are very close to surpassing 1994’s outbreak. Right now, 26 states have confirmed cases. New York is seeing it the worst. It has more new cases reported weekly than any other state.

Is work stressing you out? You may have an actual medical condition. The world health organization now recognizes “burnout” in its guide as a legitimate medical diagnosis. The international classification of diseases handbook places it in the section employment or unemployment related problems.

According to the handbook – doctors can diagnose someone with burnout if they have three symptoms.

The patient must be exhausted — experiencing mental distance or cynicism about their work… and have problems getting the job done successfully. Doctors can only diagnose burnout when it comes to work. WHO says it does not apply to other life situations.

The Transportation Security Administration now permits an epilepsy drug containing cannabis on flights. TSA recently updated its guidance to passengers on what can be brought on planes. Some forms of medical marijuana can now be brought on board or in checked luggage. The agency notes under federal law, possession of marijuana and some cannabis-infused products remains illegal. But, the agency said it was made aware of an FDA-approved drug containing CBD oil for kids with pediatric epilepsy. The TSA said it immediately updated its public guidelines so families know they can travel with the drug.

