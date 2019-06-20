Did you know it’s illegal in some states to run a lemonade stand? Here’s how one brand is helping

Did you know that in some states it’s illegal for kids to have a lemonade stand?

Just weeks ago lemonade stands were legalized in Colorado and Texas.

‘Country Time’ lemonade wants to make lemonade stands legal – nationwide.

Only 14 states currently allow un-permitted lemonade stands.

If they don’t have a permit, they can be fined and shut down

The company helps cover any fees they may get for not having a permit but now they’re also encouraging political activism. Their website has been updated to show lemonade entrepreneurs exactly where they’re allowed to legally set up shop. They’re also encouraging kids and parents to reach out to state representatives — and even offering downloadable yard signs to rally for the cause.

