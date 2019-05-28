Consumer News Headlines

Uber is getting into the submarine business. The ride share giant is teaming up with the Australian state of Queensland to launch “Scuber”, which is described as the world’s first ride share submarine experience.

Scuber allows users to visit the great barrier reef … the world’s largest coral reef system, via the Uber app. The tours are running from now until June 18th. And they’re not cheap! It’ll cost you $3,000 dollars for two riders.

Yesterday we told you that after two years of being closed – Lakemont park is now open for the season!

Get this! Global theme park attendance is on the rise. That’s according to the Themed Entertainment Association. Attendance at the world’s 10 largest amusement parks rose four percent last year, passing the half-a-billion visitors mark for the first time. Of that….water park attendance increased 2 and a half percent. Disney led the pack, but Seaworld saw a comeback in interest.

Family movie day just got a lot cheaper for people visiting AMC theaters. The movie theater chain is offering a summer deal for kids and for the young at heart. AMC says participants will be able to see a movie and buy a popcorn, drink and snack– all for $4. The deal is only for Wednesday mornings and for PG-rated movies. The promotion runs from June 5th to August 14th.

