Cat survives 35-minute cycle in Washing Machine

A cat got stuck in a washing machine for a full 35-minutes, and lived to tell the tale.

His owner, says she always makes sure none of her three cats are in the washer and dryer when she’s doing laundry.

But last week, she forgot — and Felix had somehow found his way inside the washer.

After finding him in there, the family rushed him to the vet.

He temporarily lost his vision and had pneumonia from all the water in his lungs.

He’s doing better now, he can see again and has started eating, but he remains on oxygen. The vets are expecting a full recovery.

Even so, the owner said she’ll never forgive herself and this incident will haunt her for the rest of her life.

Her daughter started a GoFundMe page to offset the medical costs. So far it’s raised nearly $9,000 toward a $10,000 goal.