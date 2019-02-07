Momtrepreneurs: Stacey German and Catered Affairs

Being a mom is a labor of love. It’s a 24/7 job. However, it does have it’s perks.

“She is six, she has been dancing for four years,” gushes Stacey German as watches her daughter in dance class.

Stacey has the time to take advantage of those perks, because she’s a Momtrepreneur.

“I was in corporate world for 17 years before buying the business and the freedom, you can’t beat the freedom,” says Stacey.

Stacey owns Catered Affairs in Atloona.

“We can do as much or as little as you would like us to do for your events,” Stacey explains.

They do everything from weddings to meetings.

The business has been around for about 30 years. She worked there part time until one day, the owners mentioned they wanted to retire.

“The light bulb kind of went off in my head and I was like wait a second this could be something I could be very interested in,” she says.

A year later, she and her fiance, Tyrone Miller, hit the ground running.

“It was really scary, you know making a jump like that,” recalls Tyrone.

“Where I lack, he picks up,” explains Stacey. “Where he lacks, I pick up and it just balances out very well.”

Family plays a key role in the business’s success.

“My family is always there. No matter what crazy idea I have, they just, say ‘okay what can we do to help, let’s roll up our sleeves and let’s go,'” says Stacey, with a big smile on her face.

Love letters hang on the fridge from her kids.

“She likes to leave me little messages here at work so when I’m away from for a long time I remember her. She doesn’t want me to forget her,” explains Stacey.

“We also have our little area here for our kiddos who come and hang out while we’re doing work,” Stacey says as she shows off her kids’s chairs and toys near her workspace.

Games are fun with the family, but Stacey found running a business isn’t always fun.



“The cooking part, that’s the easy part. The dealing with the clients is easy. It’s all the legal stuff behind the scenes the payroll, the taxes, all of those laws learning all of that,” Stacey says.

“It wasn’t easy off the start,” Tyrone says. “We had some slow times and everything but I feel like we put a lot work in the last year, almost two years.

That work is paying off.

“All her drive and her personality all comes out in what we do and I couldn’t be more proud for her,” Tyrone says.

In fact, Catered Affairs is getting booked up.

“Wedding season is very busy this year,” says Stacey. “Very busy.”

Making Stacey, one winning Momtrepreneur!



You can find more about Catered Affairs HERE.