Momtrepreneurs: Shianne Barton and Chalk It Up With Shianne

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Momtrepreneurs is back!

This is where we find inspiring moms in Central PA, balancing business and motherhood.

This Bellefonte mom’s business is blowing up, thanks to social media but it’s moving so fast, she’s still learning as she goes.

Shianne barton has an interesting business.

It’s called “Chalk It Up With Shianne.”

She kind of stumbled into being a Momtrepreneur.

“When my oldest daughter turned one, I made her a birthday sign and people messaged me to order one and then I was like okay, I’m going to start doing this for fun,” says Barton.

She’s been creating chalk signs ever since.

But in 2019, Barton decided to expand her business.

“I’m gonna do event planning and wedding planning so I’m going to name it “T & T Events” which are my daughter’s initials so one day they can take over the business,” explains Barton.

And business is already busy.

“Somebody found me on social media, didn’t know the person and she booked me right away,” she says. “Now I’m like getting business and messages all the time and I’m like okay this is great! I didn’t know it was going to come all at once but it is.”

However, she is facing some challenges.

“Some say that I’m in over my head,” says Barton.”Trying to balance the home life, the family, and the work to make sure I’m just doing a little bit of both, making sure I’m still being a mom.”

She knows she still has a lot to learn and continues to learn on the job.

But she doesn’t plan to give up.

“I’m going with my heart with it and I know I want to do it as long as I have my family to support me, that’s what I need,” says Barton.



You can listen to Amanda Kenney’s full interview with Shianne, which includes how she picked up her chalk writing skills, a new trend she’s mastered in the event world (hint, hint: it involves balloons!), and Shianne talks more about her daughter in the WTAJ Originals Momtrepreneurs Podcast.

You can also check out Chalk It Up With Shianne on Instagram and Facebook.