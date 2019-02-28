Momtrepreneurs: Ashley Hinterberger and Humble & Kind Boutique

Ashley Hinterberger has two loves.

“I get to do something that I love every day with somebody I love everyday,” she says of her business and daughter.

Three loves if you count her husband, Cory.

“If it wasn’t for him I probably would not be here,” she says.

Ashley owns Humble and Kind Boutique in Downtown Altoona.

“I wanted to have something for every age, shape, and size that made you feel confident beautiful in your own skin,” explains Ashley.

She’s a proud Momma to her young daughter, Carly.

“Everybody that comes in, she talks and yells at them,” Ashley says.

And, it all started around the same time.

“I opened the store October and I was due in March,” she says.

A year and half later, Ashley is balancing her business and motherhood.

“The whole reason I do it is for her,” explains Ashley. “I want to be able to be with her as much as possible so having this gives me that opportunity.”

Carly is often at the boutique.

“Sometimes you come in and there’s just a pack and play in the middle of the room but I always say you know this is my life so I have to bring her with me,” says Ashley.

The store front of Humble and Kind Boutique is just half of the business.

You can order online, and Ashley will personally pull your purchase from her store and send it your way.

Ashley Hinterberger restocks her shelves at Humble & Kind Boutique.

OR you can stop by.

“Whenever somebody comes in, it allows me to continue doing this so I mean, I love it,” Ashley gushes.

You’ll find most items are under $40 and sizes range from small through 3X.

Plus, most products are made in the U.S..

Ashley never expected to own her own business, but she took a chance and encourages others to do the same.

“Take a leap of faith,” she says. “Try it. Because you never know if it can be something that you can be successful at until you try.”

You can shop Humble & Kind Boutique, HERE.